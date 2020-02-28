Hat trick owned by Dynamo Sprage “buried” the team of Mickle in the river: overview…

On Friday, February 28, match on “Dnipro-Arena” was launched on the 20 th round of the championship of Ukraine on football. Passion in the match, “Dnepr-1” — “Dinamo”, I must say, was boiling even those. Two red cards, a penalty, a hat-trick. And VAR-show…

20-th round

“Dnepr-1” — “Dynamo” (Kiev) — 3:1 (Supryaga, 71, 82, 90 Verbic, 45+5, penalty). For 6 minutes, removed Buyalsky (Dynamo), and the 75th Field (“Dnepr-1”). Youth teams — 1:4.

Dynamo: Bowen, KENDZERA, Popov, Shabanov, Mikolenko, Sidorchuk, Shepelev (Duelund, 84), buialskyi, Karavayev (Tsygankov, 77), Verbich, Ruthenian (de Pena, 77).

After the arrival of the team of Alexei Mikhailichenko of the game in Dnipro official website of the capital club announced the move to Chinese club “Shandong Luneng” on a regular basis defender of Hungary tamás kádár, who had previously been exiled to the reserves of the “white-blue” and in the end signed a contract in China for four years. According to unofficial information, the sale that even the Kadar, the capital club was rescued by 3 million euros, and the player himself until the end of 2023 earn in China, 4 million in euros.

The coach of the home team Dmitry Mikhailenko, a lot of time play t-shirt “Dynamo” in the match with his former club under the terms of the lease agreement could not count on the world champion U20 Bulucu. In turn, in Kiev in a bid for the game has got Tsygankov, who missed almost all of the charges because of an injury. By the way, it was his goal and kick the Slovene Verbicha brought Dynamo victory in the first round match on “Dnipro-1” at the capital’s “Olympic” — 2:0.

Problems with “Dnepr-1” has begun even before the starting whistle: the damage on the warm-up received midfielder Kohut recognized by fans the best player of the team in the first half of the season, and in the “basis” of the home team have replaced Vakulko.

As the meeting began, which was conducted by the all-female team of judges headed by Kharkov Catherine Monzul (30th match in the Premier League!), with clear-cut chance of the “Dnipro-1”. Shepelev “circumcised” with his penalty, and debutant team Mikhailenko, a former Dynamo Koblenko, come in “Dnepr-1” in the status of the champion of Belarus, almost punished his former mates.

Five minutes later the guests punished the referee Mosul that after viewing VAR left Dynamo in the minority! A straight red card for a dangerous attack of the opponent with the risk of causing injuries to Buyalsky (note: eighth remove the Dynamo in the season in all competitions!). So beginning!

However, having numerical superiority, the players “Dnepr-1” took the game under control. Moreover, in the 41st minute the home side missed a counterattack, Dynamo, and after the “gun” Karaev owners were saved by the crossbar.

And the last seconds of the first half, the Dynamo forward Rusin received from the referee a yellow card for simulation in the penalty area. But after watching VAR Mosul overturned the yellow card… and a penalty. Ironically, in their possessions fouled another ex-Dynamo Kravchenko. Verbic with the “point” was accurate — 0:1. Kiev coach Mikhailichenko into the penalty area at this point was not looking. Consciously…

The second half, “Dnepr-1” has become more active, but Dynamo reliably operated in defence. In the middle of the second half Mikhailenko put forward Spragu, whose contract belongs to… “Dynamo”. And in the 71st minute Vladislav equalized. Goal, the striker did not celebrate. You see, back happen…

However, soon reduced to ten men stayed and “Dnepr-1”. After a tough foul on the Field Karavaeva the referee again with the help of VAR showed the hosts ‘ defender a straight red card.

Mickle on the change in the situation reacted instantly, raising the attack de Foam and Tsygankova. But in the 82nd minute scored again… Supryaga and again he scored. Further — more. In the 90th minute of the football player of “Dynamo” t-shirt “Dnepr-1” and even scored a hat-trick. Beautiful! The first victory of “Dnepr-1” over “Dynamo”! So the Vice-champion of Ukraine “buried” your a football player. In 19 minutes! Cheers that allowed rented to play on your head will not be accepted…

I have nothing to comment, — quotes the head coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Alexei Mikhailichenko official website of the capital club. — It’s hard to play six minutes with ten men. Naturally, the burden fell on the defense, affected, and at the end we made mistakes that led to conceding goals. Congratulations to “Dnepr-1” with the victory. Even in the minority we still played to win, tried to achieve this, we created chances, but unfortunately, the implementation failed. Again, in the end we lacked strength and concentration. The desire to win would cross all the rest, and we made mistakes.

— Could Supryaga today is not to play?

— What’s the point to talk about it now? He played and scored three goals. So he was allowed.

Whether in your opinion, when loaned players out on the field in matches against their club?

— I do not interfere in arrangements between the clubs.

Standings:

1. “Shakhtar” — 53 points;

2. Dynamo — 39 (20);

3. Zarya — 37;

4. Desna — 33;

5. Oleksandriya — 33;

6. Kolos — 23;

7. Mariupol — 22;

8. “Dnepr-1” — 22 (20);

9. “Olympic” — 18;

10. Lviv — 18;

11. “Vorskla” — 14;

12. Karpaty — 12.

Scorers: 14 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 10 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 9 — Alexander Filippov (Desna); 8 — Artem Besedin, he Verbic (both “Dynamo”), Marlos (Shakhtar); 7 — taison (Shakhtar), Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov (“Dynamo”), Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”).

In other matches of the 20th round of the Premier League will play: “Lviv” — “Alexandria”, “Desna” — “Mariupol”, “Kolos” — “Karpaty” (29 February), “dawn” — “Olimpik” and “Vorskla” — “Shakhtar” (1 March).

