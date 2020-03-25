Hatik coronation Booba as the greatest rapper of all time !

Share on Facebook

For Hatik, this is no doubt, Booba is the greatest rapper of all time. As well, the Duke seems very touched by these words.

As Booba said so well in his piece OKLM, his career is incredible. For more than 20 years, it reigns at the top of the French rap.

He must believe that nothing can stop it. The rapper of the 92 goes on success on success.

Thus, we no longer count the number of his classics. Of Time death to Scarface, passing by Like a star, the list is very long.

Famous for its music, but also for his famous clashes, Booba went to war, sometimes in spite of himself, with a good number of his colleagues.

La Fouine, Rohff, or, more recently, Kaaris, these estranged between rappers are also very much in the awareness of B2o.

For Hatik, there is no doubt to have. Kopp is well and truly the greatest rapper in history.

Booba is the greatest rapper in history according Hatik

A guest in The Box Issues, the team of the new series Canal +, Validated, was then faced with the following question.

“According to you, who is the greatest rapper of all time ? “. Without the slightest hesitation, Hatik said.

“The Duc’Zer ! From the moment Booba, 20 years ago, he spoke to the young people of 20 years old. And today, it still speaks to the young people of 20 years… It means, basically, that it’s been 20 years that it is current “.

Very touched by the response of the actor, Booba has then split the sequence in his story Instagram.

Also, if you don’t know what to make of your days in these difficult times, go for it to see it Validated !

Produced by the famous Franck Gastambide, the series has already attracted more than one.