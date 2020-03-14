“Hats off”: the legendary Martin Fourcade ended his career (photo)

Saturday, March 14, leading the world biathlon race of prosecution in the Finnish Kontiolahti prematurely ended the season (the pandemic coronavirus), and the legendary Martin Fourcade career. 31-year-old Frenchman won his last race!

Five-time Olympic champion and double silver medalist, 13-time world champion and seven-time winner of the Big crystal globe of the world Cup Martin Fourcade takes the first place in the history of biathlon on the amount earned in prize money (about 2 million euros).

“From Vancouver to Oslo, competing with OLE-Einar Bjoerndalen, Emil Hegle Svendsen, Anton Shipulin, Simon Schempp, Johannes Bø and all my other opponents (too many to name them), I realized my dreams and experienced the most beautiful emotions. I fought and won. I also suffered. I have fallen and raised. Most importantly, I grew up in.

Thanks to all in France, Russia, Germany, Norway, Czech Republic, Italy and wherever you may be. Thank you for your support and love for me. You have made this career an individual in a joint adventure. Time to say goodbye. Thank you for this journey”, wrote Martin Fourcade in Facebook (by the way, the French also he leads their pages in Twitter and Instagram).

The future he was born in the small French commune of céret, located almost on the border with Spain, 14 September 1988, and was the middle of three sons in the family. Martin has a very specific appearance: dark skin, dark, slightly curly hair. Ethnic Frenchman, he does not like. As admitted by the athlete, he’s got Spanish roots.

His father, Marcel Fourcade was a former swimming instructor and now a mountain guide and my mother works in a clinic as a doctor-a speech therapist. The parents of Martin in his youth was engaged in skiing at the Amateur level and attached to this all his sons. Martin’s older brother Simon also became quite successful biathlete and five-time winner of the world Championships, and the youngest of the brothers — Brice works as a ski instructor on one of the popular ski resorts.

Brothers Simon and Brice

In early childhood, Martin was engaged in judo and swimming, and is also fond of Cycling. Later, the boy dreamed of becoming a hockey player, and while attending the profile section. Perhaps this sport he would be doing today, but the ice Palace, where she trained Martin was too far from his home. The father of the brothers, without having to carry sons to training in different parts of the city, sent first a senior and then middle of the heir to the ski section, which is located in their area.

However, Simon quickly tired of skiing, and he expressed a desire to try their hand at biathlon. Martin, not to be outdone by his older brother, at the age of 13 also took a biathlon rifle in his hands. For a long time…

The personal life of the talented and attractive athlete was always in the limelight. In his youth he attributed many novels, often with his charming colleagues, but he tried this subject to avoid. However, with the famous French biathlete Marie Dorin habert its really some time tied a close relationship.

Martin and Marie

But for many years a constant companion Martin is a modest girl named Helen Usabiaga. Officially they are not married but live in a civil marriage for over a decade. Helen a year older than her lover, her teacher, and she works as a teacher in one of the French schools.

At the end of 2017 saw the light of the autobiographical book written by Martin, titled “My dream of gold and snow,” in which he revealed that his true love and mother of future children I first met as a teenager, it happened in the Alps. The girl at the time, is also fond of skiing and immediately liked the young Fourcade. The boy plucked up courage and wrote her a note that was slipped under the door of her room. In the letter, he asked Ellen if she wanted to kiss him. This girl answered with a note with a categorical “no”. A year later they met again in font-Romeu, where he was a prisoner of the snow storm. This time, they were able to talk to Martin, in his own words, was less clumsy and more sure of himself, so he was able to make a good impression on Ellen. After that, they began to regularly call and long talks on the phone.

As time went on, the young people growing up, and their communication gradually ceased. The girl went to study in Toulouse, and Fourcade was the real star of biathlon. The next time Helen and Martin met when he was already older, and they didn’t break up.

Martin and Ellen have been together for more than 10 years

In September 2015 Ellen gave the athlete daughter Manon, and in the spring of 2017, the year the couple had a second daughter, INES.

Now Martin, a record of which more than 200 victories and podium places in his career, will be much more time for the loved ones in his life. In biathlon left the great…

Baxant Lizarazu, the champion of the world Cup: “a Great career. Vedici champion. An outstanding man. Example for our youth. Thank you very much for everything you did for French sport. At the age of 31 is still too early to leave, but you have 1000 wonderful things you can do in second life”.

Marie Dorin-habert, the French biathlete, Martin’s ex-girlfriend: “Well, finally! Long overdue. I’m kidding, thank you, Martin!”

Johannes boe, the famous Norwegian biathlete (before the last race the French): “We can’t predict who will win the Big crystal globe (the winner of the overall world Cup was the be. — AVT.), but one thing is certain: this will be our last battle. Good luck and thank you, Martin. Hats off!”

The legend of biathlon — garanichev Evgeniy and Martin Fourcade

Photo Getty Images, Instagram, globallookpress.com

