Have canceled the spring session of the PACE

Отменили весеннюю сессию ПАСЕ

The spring session of the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe decided to cancel because of the threat of coronavirus.

About this correspondent of UKRINFORM in Strasbourg announced in the communications Department of the Council of Europe.

“The plenary session of the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which was scheduled from 20 to 24 April, has been canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19”, – said the organization.

This decision was made by PACE President Rik Daems to ensure the safety of delegates, guests and staff.

