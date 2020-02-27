Have Ukrainian women in Italy previously diagnosed with coronavirus – media

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

У украинки в Италии предварительно диагностировали коронавирус, - СМИ

The first case of infection with coronavirus recorded among Ukrainians in Italy. On it informs “Interfax” referring to the Italian media.

“The first case of coronavirus in the Campaign….The girl who some days I felt bad, yesterday went to hospital San Luca di Vallo della Lucania, where it was subjected to the test for the virus Kovid-19, which has already had a positive result at the hospital, Cotugno in Naples: the presence of the Coronavirus must be confirmed by the Rome Institute Spallanzani. All those who came in contact with a girl, especially family, who accompanied her to the hospital, was placed in quarantine,” – said in a message on the newspaper’s website.

