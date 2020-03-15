Have you hit legendary Martin Fourcade dropped, congratulating the end of my career (photo, video)

Biathletes of France dropped his legendary compatriot Martin Fourcade when I rocked him after the success at the conclusion of the race in his stellar career — the pursuit on the world Cup stage in Kontiolahti. By an amazing coincidence, his first and last — 83rd — winning Frenchman got it on March 14, in the pursuit and in the Finnish Kontiolahti. With a difference of 10 years (before the “FACTS” told about the way big Fourcade in biathlon, his wife and children).

Funny video in Instagram shared a Slovenian biathlete Jakov FAK.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Jakov Fak (@jakov_fak) Mar 14, 2020 at 12:52 PDT

“Beware of coronavirus, beware of the French team. Congratulations to Martin and the whole team on a great season,” – wrote Jakov FAK.

By the way, many of the leading biathletes of the world, including Ukrainian Dmitry Pidruchny, consider it an honor to hug goodbye to five-time Olympic champion, 13-time world champion and seven-time winner of the world Cup, the 31-year-old Martin Fourcade.

biathletes for @martinfkde in #KON20 pic.twitter.com/i29Ge9ytNz — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 14, 2020

Decision went a great athlete. All the champagne…

