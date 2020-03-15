Have you hit legendary Martin Fourcade dropped, congratulating the end of my career (photo, video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Докачались: легендарного Мартена Фуркада уронили, поздравляя с окончанием карьеры (фото, видео)

Biathletes of France dropped his legendary compatriot Martin Fourcade when I rocked him after the success at the conclusion of the race in his stellar career — the pursuit on the world Cup stage in Kontiolahti. By an amazing coincidence, his first and last — 83rd — winning Frenchman got it on March 14, in the pursuit and in the Finnish Kontiolahti. With a difference of 10 years (before the “FACTS” told about the way big Fourcade in biathlon, his wife and children).

Funny video in Instagram shared a Slovenian biathlete Jakov FAK.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Jakov Fak (@jakov_fak) Mar 14, 2020 at 12:52 PDT

“Beware of coronavirus, beware of the French team. Congratulations to Martin and the whole team on a great season,” – wrote Jakov FAK.

By the way, many of the leading biathletes of the world, including Ukrainian Dmitry Pidruchny, consider it an honor to hug goodbye to five-time Olympic champion, 13-time world champion and seven-time winner of the world Cup, the 31-year-old Martin Fourcade.

Decision went a great athlete. All the champagne…

Докачались: легендарного Мартена Фуркада уронили, поздравляя с окончанием карьеры (фото, видео)

Photo globallookpress.com

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article