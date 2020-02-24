Hayden panettiere showed a photo of Wladimir Klitschko’s daughter

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Хейден Панеттьери показала фото Владимира Кличко с дочкой

American actress Hayden panettiere showed a few shots with my five year old daughter, Kaa Evdokia. The pictures appeared on the page panettiere on Twitter.

On one of the photos depicted a girl sitting close up. Despite the fact that the baby’s face painted with a tiger, it is clear that Kai looks like her mother.

In the second picture the girl is dancing with her dad, a Ukrainian boxer Vladimir Klitschko.

“The best father in the world” – signed this photo Hayden.

Хейден Панеттьери показала фото Владимира Кличко с дочкой

Хейден Панеттьери показала фото Владимира Кличко с дочкой

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article