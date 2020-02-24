Hayden panettiere showed a photo of Wladimir Klitschko’s daughter

American actress Hayden panettiere showed a few shots with my five year old daughter, Kaa Evdokia. The pictures appeared on the page panettiere on Twitter.

On one of the photos depicted a girl sitting close up. Despite the fact that the baby’s face painted with a tiger, it is clear that Kai looks like her mother.

In the second picture the girl is dancing with her dad, a Ukrainian boxer Vladimir Klitschko.

“The best father in the world” – signed this photo Hayden.