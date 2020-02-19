Hayden panettiere was beaten again boyfriend

If you hit once, will hit again. This worldly wisdom will confirm any victim of domestic violence. Including actress Hayden panettiere.

After her breakup with Wladimir Klitschko Hayden started Dating actor Brian Hickerson. But this novel was written mainly in criminal, not in the gossip columns.

In the spring of 2019 Brian Hayden broke his nose and instructed her in the face of such bruising that not even seen many police officers were in shock.

However Hickerson got away with it. Already in the autumn of 2019 he was acquitted of the allegations of domestic violence. By the time he Hayden had a chance to reconcile, and the actress decided not to testify against a loved one.

As it turns out — to no avail. Because February 14, 2020 in lieu of flowers and declarations of love Hayden panettiere got a new stoning from Brian Hickerson.

“When we arrived, her face was red and swollen, and I could see the scratches and bruises. She said he threw her into a wall and beaten with fists”, — told the press who came to the house Hayden is a COP.

Brian Hickerson once again arrested. Its further fate depends on whether panettiere to press charges of domestic violence.