HBO has released a trailer for the mini-series I know this to be true with mark Ruffalo

HBO has released a trailer for the mini-series “I know it’s the truth” with mark Ruffalo. The actor plays the role of twins with a difficult relationship.

The series also was played by Kathryn Hahn, Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis, Imogen Poots and others.

The film is based on the novel by Wally lamb. The Director and the writer made Derek Cianfrance (“the place beyond the pines”).

The second half of the twentieth century. Dominic is going through the death of his son, trying to figure out family secrets and cares for his brother Thomas, suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Just a drama planned seven series, the premiere is scheduled for April 27.

