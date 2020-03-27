HBO has released the first trailer of the movie Flawless with Hugh Jackman in the title role

HBO has released the first trailer of the film “Flawless”, the main role in which is played by Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney.

The Director of the film was made by Cory Finley (“Thoroughbred”).

The film is based on the true story of Frank Tassone, Director of the prestigious school in an affluent suburb of new York city. Graduates Frank act in the best US universities, parents and foundations generously sponsor his work, and on the pages of Newspapers regularly print his photos with famous politicians and athletes. But behind all this criminal scheme, which will inevitably become public.

The premiere is scheduled for April 25. In may, he will appear on the new streaming service HBO Max.

