HBO has released the trailer for the third season of the series World of the Wild West

HBO presented the trailer of the third season of “the Wild West”.

The main events of the new season will take place behind the walls of the parks, and the plot will focus on a new character, played by Aaron Paul (“breaking bad”).

The main villain will play a French actor Vincent Cassel. Also to their roles back Evan Rachel wood, ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Tandy Newton.

Premiere of new episodes will take place March 15, 2020.

The series “World Wild West” is based on the fantastic 1973 film by Michael Crichton. The first season was released in 2016 and was voted best sci-Fi TV series version of the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films. It’s the story populated by androids theme Park, where wealthy guests entertained with impunity and execute their any desire.

The second season started on HBO April 22, 2019. It tells the story of the appearance of the Park. In may 2019, it became known that HBO has decided to extend the series “the Wild West” for a third season.