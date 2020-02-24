HBO presented the first teaser of the film Impeccable with Hugh Jackman in the title role

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

HBO презентовал первый тизер фильма Безупречный с Хью Джекманом в главной роли

HBO has released the first teaser of the film “Flawless”, the main role in which is played by Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney.

The Director of the film was made by Cory Finley (“Thoroughbred”).

The film is based on the true story of Frank Tassone, Director of the prestigious school in an affluent suburb of new York city. Graduates Frank act in the best US universities, parents and foundations generously sponsor his work, and on the pages of Newspapers regularly print his photos with famous politicians and athletes. But behind all this criminal scheme, which will inevitably become public.

The premiere is scheduled for April 25. In may, he will appear on the new streaming service HBO Max.

As previously reported, a special edition of the series “Friends” will be released on HBO in may Max.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article