HBO showed the trailer of the series Run of hits from the author of Killing eve and Stuff

HBO показал трейлер сериала Беги от автора хитов Убивая Еву и Дрянь

HBO has released the first teaser of the upcoming episode “Run” from Phoebe Waller-bridge – the author of hits “Bitch” and “Killing eve” (third season, which will be released in April). Waller-bridge is not only produced but also played a role in the series.

In the center of the plot tape are former beloved Billy (domhnall Gleeson) and ruby (Merritt weaver), who met in College and suddenly reunited after 17 years apart. Ruby is happy to respond to the invitation of Billy and goes on a journey for new opportunities.

HBO presents this project as a three-part Comedy Thriller.

The series premiere of “Run” is scheduled for April 12.

As previously reported, the shooting of the special edition of the series “Friends” postponed due to the coronavirus.

