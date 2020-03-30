HBO was suspended for the fashion industry, shooting TV series the Heirs, Euphoria and Barry

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

HBO приостановил из-за коронавируса съемки сериалов Наследники, Эйфория и Барри

HBO has suspended for the fashion industry, shooting several of their projects.

In particular, according to Deadline, frozen series “the Heirs” and “Barry”. The next date Prime seasons is open to question. Both series were in pre-production stage for their third seasons.

In addition, suspended work on the continuation of the youth hit “Euphoria” and the Comedy “the Righteous Gemstone”.

As previously reported, the list cancelled TV series also included those whose premiere was to be held in April, for example, the new season of “Fargo” as well as a spin-off of “the Walking dead”.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article