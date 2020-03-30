HBO was suspended for the fashion industry, shooting TV series the Heirs, Euphoria and Barry

HBO has suspended for the fashion industry, shooting several of their projects.

In particular, according to Deadline, frozen series “the Heirs” and “Barry”. The next date Prime seasons is open to question. Both series were in pre-production stage for their third seasons.

In addition, suspended work on the continuation of the youth hit “Euphoria” and the Comedy “the Righteous Gemstone”.

As previously reported, the list cancelled TV series also included those whose premiere was to be held in April, for example, the new season of “Fargo” as well as a spin-off of “the Walking dead”.