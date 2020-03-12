HBO will release a documentary film about the actor mark Wahlberg

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

HBO снимет документальный сериал об актере Марке Уолберге

HBO Max and mark Wahlberg filming a documentary series about the life and career of the actor. The show was called “wall street”.

According to Variety, the project will consist of eight episodes and will talk about how mark finds a balance between his career in film and building a business Empire.

The series tells about the success and failures in building a business, and will shed light on those around Mark Wahlberg in real life and helps him in his work. Also in each episode there will be other entrepreneurs.

On the date of the premiere is not reported.

Maria Batterbury

