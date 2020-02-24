“He began to kill” Ukrainians in Italy is in a panic due to coronavirus

Italy is actively spreading the coronavirus Covid-19. At the moment, the country the number of infected exceeded 100 people. On it informs news Agency BNO News, which publishes the relevant data about the dissemination of coronavirus, reports BAGNET.

So, as of February 23, in Italy recorded 53 cases of infection with coronavirus. All infected 132 people. Most of them are in the North of Italy, particularly in Lombardy.

By the way, in Italy are many Ukrainians who went to work. They are stunned by the news about the outbreak of coronavirus.

“In Padua and Milan started to panic – not only that the coronavirus came to Italy, he has already been killed. We have in Lombardy with all this talk about it, people are in shock,” – said living under Milan Ukrainian Galina Sivak edition of “Country”.

The number of infected continues to grow rapidly. According to Ukrainian Andriy Yarmak, who works in Rome at the food and agriculture organization of the United Nations, on Friday night in Italy was 16 infected, and less than a day – many times more have 60.