He called it a cheap way to strengthen immunity in the epidemic

Врач назвал недорогое средство для укрепления иммунитета при эпидемии

To strengthen immunity in the epidemic can turn to folk medicine and remember about cheap and effective remedy is propolis. This was told by the cardiologist Vladimir khoroshev, reports BAGNET, referring to the media.

He called this product immunstimulierende a drug which reduces the susceptibility to infection with coronavirus and helps the body cope with infection.

Propolis tincture can be bought at the pharmacy, and of beekeepers, or make your own. Propolis rubbed on a grater, pour 70-degree medical alcohol or vodka and leave to infuse. “Depending on the dose of propolis you get ten or fifteen or twenty percent tincture,” said the medic.

Khoroshev said that before receiving infusions should consult with your doctor, especially if it is made at home. When buying pharmacy tools need to read the instructions and choose the appropriate dosage and method of intake.

