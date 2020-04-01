“He then better, then worse”: the assistant Leshchenko told about his condition

State of the famous Russian singer Lev Leshchenko, who struggles with the Communard coronavirus in a hospital in Moscow, is not yet stable. The 78-year-old actor is complicated by pneumonia. And though he is breathing on his own until early to talk about recovery. This was stated by the assistant Leshchenko Andrey Hajdel.

“He then better, then worse. The coronavirus retake several times. Actively treated. But the doctors can not yet understand the nature of his pneumonia, where it came from. It may be a long time proceeded in a weak form, and now activated” — quoted by Andrew “StarHit”.

We will remind, earlier about the state of Leshchenko has told the head physician of Kommunarka Denis Protsenko, who was himself later contracted the coronavirus. He assured that Lev Leschenko has no need of additional oxygen and is on the mend. He was transferred from intensive care.

Diagnosis Leshchenko alarmed the Russian show-business. After all, Leo Valerianovich was in the company of many guests at the birthday of Alla Cool. In Kommunarka also was singer Igor Nikolaev, he is treated for pneumonia.

Rushed to isolate, and take tests and other guests of the party. Each Leshchenko, Vladimir Vinokur has already received a negative result. And TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva is still waiting for the results of the analysis of the coronavirus.

