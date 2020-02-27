Head Amazon has allocated money for the fight against climate change

Jeff Bezos. Photo: Getty Images

Amazon CEO, the richest man in the world Jeff Bezos announced the creation of a new Fund to support scientists, activists and organizations working to mitigate the effects of climate change. For a start, will be allocated $ 10 billion, he said in a post in Instagram.

As CNN reports, the initiative called Bezos Earth Fund (“the Fund of the land of Bezos”) will issue grants this summer.

Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work together with others to reinforce known paths and explore new ways of dealing with destructive impacts of climate change on this planet that we all share…”, in particular, wrote Jeff Bezos.

We will note, in may last year, thousands of Amazon employees signed a letter in which was asked how the company plans to respond to climate change. Many of them in September went on strike, urging management to do more.

Last year, Amazon announced its intention to become carbon-neutral company by 2040-mu, but to 2024-th run of 100 thousand electrogrooving.

Amazon employees, activists, who organized last year’s protest, has already responded to the last promise of Bezos. They believe that more needs to be done, in particular, to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels. In particular, they encourage to cease to work with oil and gas companies.

Interestingly, the sum of 10 billion is less than 8% of the appraised value of the assets of the richest man in the world — about $ 130 billion.

