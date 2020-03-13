Headquarters Biden sought the protection of the US Secret service

The campaign headquarters of Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden filed a request for protection of the Secret service of the applicant for the higher state post. On 13 March said channel ABCNews.

Initially the request was filed after earlier in March, groups of protesters have disrupted several events with the participation policy. Recently Biden said about the need to protect the secret service.

The representative of the Democratic party of the United States Joe Biden is leading in the primary election of the party in the States of Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan.

Recall elections for President of the United States will be November 3, 2020. The representative from the Republicans, the current us leader Donald trump has already announced his intention to participate in them.