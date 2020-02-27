Headquarters trump has sued The New York Times, accusing the newspaper of slander

Representatives of trump believe that the newspaper deliberately published a “false and defamatory” information about Russian interference in the presidential election of 2016. The lawsuit also alleges that the newspaper knew of the falsity of the information, but still published them with “intentional purpose to harm the election campaign of trump, deceiving their own readers.”

As CNN reports, speech, in particular, the Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo (the Real “quid Pro quo” trump and Russia) journalist max Frankel. It was published in March 2019.

It was argued that the representatives of Russia and the headquarters of the trump cut a deal for the withdrawal imposed by the Obama administration’s economic sanctions in exchange for assistance that will lead to the electoral defeat of the rival trump’s Hillary Clinton — including through the promotion in social networks.

Donald trump has long threatened the media by the court, but for the first time since taking office, brought the threat into execution.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter