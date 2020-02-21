Health: positive and negative effects of cannabis on young people !

More and more young people smoke cannabis, but this drug can be very dangerous to health, find out why !

Many States in the USA have legalized the medicinal use of cannabis. Countries such as Austria or Canada have made it legal its conso. The effects of marijuana on health are still debated. The researchers do not have a clear opinion on the legalization of cannabis. But they are studying its effects on the health. Let’s point out the well-known results.

The scientific research on the effects of cannabis

In the course of their work, researchers have conducted studies on the cannabinoids. These components are of several types. And their effects remain poorly understood or little known. Two species were analyzed : THC and CBD. THC is the main active content in the seeds of the cannabis plant. It activates receptors in the brain. It causes the “high” spoken of in those who smoke. And it has also an action on the liver and other areas of the body. The CBD, would not be ” high “. And he would not act on the brain. Some of the laws in the USA allow the patients to have a treatment with CBD.

To know that the human body produces endocannabinoids. Researchers want to know more about these items. These studies have the objective of getting to use to treat certain diseases. This would avoid to consume the cannabis in its plant form.

In 2017, several researchers in the USA have published a detailed report on the supposed effects of weed on health. In génréal, this type of research is hard to conduct. There are a lot of requests to do in order to complete this type of study.

The positive effects are supposed to be cannabis

For many people, cannabis would be a mode of treatment in certain diseases. We mean, for example, often it is helpful to relieve some pain. But does he really have these virtues ?

RELIEVE CHRONIC PAIN

Research has shown that patients with chronic pain and find a reduction of their symptoms through the consumption of cannabis. The pre-med oral would also have good effects on the patients of multiple sclerosis, at the level of the spasms. A number of patients exposed to these pain are turning to self-medication base of weed.

It is not merely that of the opinion of patients. And clinical research has not been published the conclusions on its effects on pain. In France, Marinol may be advisable in the context of a drink, for a limited time.

DECREASE, THE EFFECTS OF THE CHEMOTHERAPY

Certain types of cannabinoids ingested by the cancer patients after chemo to reduce nausea. If this use seems rather to be admitted, search has yet reached no conclusion on the real effects of cannabis to fight cancer.

MITIGATION OF EPILEPTIC SEIZURES

The opinion on the consumption of cannabis to reduce the severity of seizures are many. The effects do seem to confirm that by tests carried out on rodents. The CBD is still considered as a potential avenue for treatment in humans. It could act in inter-action with other treatments. But we do not yet know in what form. It thus remains advisable to pay attention to the consumption of cannabis for the cure.

The consumption of cannabis carries risks

Cannabis remains a drug can affect the brain. A strong conso involves a number of hazards. The researchers warn, therefore, on the risks related to consumption of weed.

CANCER AND DISEASES OF THE CARDIO-RESPIRATORY

The research does not happen for the time being not to establish a direct link between the consumption of cannabis and the risk of cancer. But the use associated with tobacco and weed actually increase the risk of lung cancer. Smoking marijuana every day exposes them to risk of chronic bronchitis, asthma, and respiratory ailments are serious. At the level of the heart, only a few studies show an increase in the risk of heart attack or STROKE.

ADDICTION TO CANNABIS !

Studies show that nearly 6 % of cannabis smokers are unable to stop. Use on a regular basis, significant and repeated remains a strong sign of dependence. The conclusions, however, are not clear on the risk of having an addiction to drugs or alcohol.

PSYCHIATRIC RISKS AND EFFECTS OF PSYCHO-SOCIAL

The excessive use of cannabis is linked to a higher risk of becoming schizoaffective, bi-polar or have another type of psychosis. Heavy smokers of weed also seem to be affected at the level of the memory. The dangers would be all the stronger for that consumption begins at a young age.

The positive effects of consumption of cannabis are not all proven. And they remain very uncertain. The laws tend to break, and the smoking of cannabis are called to stay cautious while waiting to learn more about the effects on health.