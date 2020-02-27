Hector Jimenez-Bravo is fundamentally switched to Ukrainian language

By Maria Batterbury

The famous TV presenter originally from Colombia Hector Jimenez-Bravo, who moved to Ukraine and leads colerane show “Masterchef” on STB TV channel has made a decisive statement. He basically decided to switch to the Ukrainian language both in work and in everyday life and proceeded to study. Hector seeks support from subscribers, promises to write posts and waiting for advice.

“From now on, all my posts will be in the Ukrainian language. For many years, I studied Russian language because the environment is talked in that language. For me it’s like that Chinese. But in my heart I always wanted to learn Ukrainian. To support me on this difficult path and correct my mistakes,” wrote Hector.

Subscribers TV presenter were happy about such a statement, and I advise others to follow his example.

We will remind that the Russian TV-presenter Oleksiy Sukhanov almost flawlessly mastered the Ukrainian language, as seen from the air. He received the citizenship of Ukraine.

