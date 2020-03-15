Heidi Klum can’t pass the test for coronavirus

German supermodel Heidi Klum feared to have contracted the coronavirus. 46-year-old celebrity admitted that he was sick the day before, but cannot pass a test that would determine her illness.

Heidi Klum has posted a insta-storys where told followers about fever and cough. Lying in bed, the star complained that could not pass the test for the coronavirus.

“I hope I have just a cold. But gladly would have passed the test for the coronavirus, but they’re just not doing it. I consulted two different doctors but they couldn’t help it,” says Heidi.

She added that she felt a painful chill right before filming the new season of the TV show America’s Got Talent, because he stayed home so as not to endanger their colleagues.