Heidi Klum has decided to please users of tempting the

Хайди Клум решила порадовать юзеров соблазнительным снимком

The supermodel shared a picture in a photoblog.

In his Instagram Heidi Klum has posted a pretty candid photo, which appeared in a light blue dress. Heidi lowered the sleeves of the outfit and flashed a big bust.

“Sending lots of love and positivity,” wrote Klum pictures.

In response, the users could not resist and bombarded the star with compliments.

“So beautiful”, “You look amazing”, “Most beautiful woman in the world”, “Juicy”, “Heidi, you are incredible,” wrote nick in the comments.

