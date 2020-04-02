Heidi Klum told them how to get along with my ex and current husband

Heidi Klum. Photo: Getty Images

Supermodel Heidi Klum was the heroine of the may issue of Red Magazine, which told that helps them with the husband to maintain a harmonious relationship and how she manages to maintain a slim figure.

When we come home we just want to be together. We think as one, we have the same values. He is very good to my children, and they to him,” says Heidi about Tom Kaulitz.

With ex-husband musician Silom Heidi maintains relationships for the children — 15-year-old Helen, who was adopted Shiloh, 14-year-old Henry, 13-year-old Johan and 10-year-old Lou.

Joint care detained is difficult, but we try hard. There is always a reason why you can’t be with a man. Not everything is so rosy. So sometimes it’s hard. But sometimes you need to gather the whole family and it’s like jumping on the clouds,” — said the model.

Speaking about his model admitted that he is no longer sitting on strict diets, but just eat proper meals, following the eating schedule.