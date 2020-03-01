Held test screenings of the film “Godzilla vs. king Kong”

In the United States held the first round of test screenings of the film “Godzilla vs. king Kong”. As notes the edition Comic Book, citing its sources, the audience who were lucky enough to see the painting, was pleased with what he saw.

The Director of bands Adam Wingard has published on his official page in social network Instagram photo from the film 1962 issue of the “Kong vs. Godzilla”, with the following commentary: “Yesterday was an important day for these two pals”. He did not elaborate on what exactly it is.

Recall that Warner Bros. several times changed the rolling schedule of the tape. The latest audit took place in November 2019, when Elis was postponed from March to November 2020. The reasons were not specified.

Recall that the previous part of the franchise “Godzilla 2: king of the monsters” flopped at the box office. Its box office amounted to only 386 million dollars with a production budget of $ 200 million. Quite possibly, it was the unsatisfactory results of this project caused changes in the rolling chart of the final crossover.