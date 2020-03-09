Helen Mirren said, why not dye gray hair

Helen Mirren tries to keep up with the times. In a new interview, the actress told how I stumbled on the clip Billy Iles on YouTube a few years ago. According to Helen, she immediately realized how cool will be a young singer in the future.

A similar situation is and with gray shading. With the end of 2018, women from all over the world began joining the unusual trend, which read “gray is beautiful gray is natural”. And while other stars just started this journey, Helen Mirren is so renounced hair dye.

The actress doesn’t follow trends. Grey hair Helen does not paint for a long time, because she’s just too lazy.

Moreover, the brand Ambassador of L’oréal Paris does not dry the hair or use irons.

I was always too lazy to dye your hair. Honestly, the grey hair never bothered me.