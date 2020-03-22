Hell on earth: the head coach of the national team of Italy lost because of the coronavirus childhood friend

Italian soccer, unfortunately, firmly holds the first place in the world in the number affected by the pandemic coronavirus. Suffice it to say that the infection COVID-19 confirmed the three players of “Juventus” — Swearing, Matuidi and Dibala, the legend of “Milan” Paolo Maldini and his son, players Fiorentina — of Vlahovic, Cutrone and Peczely, the Quartet of singers Sampdoria — Gabbiadini, Calleja, La Hominy and Thorsby, as well as the player “Verona” Zaccagni. What to say if a terrible virus already took the lives of four members of the “Atalanta”, color which protects Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinowski.

And here is another sad news: head coach of Italy, Roberto Mancini admitted that the pandemic coronavirus lost childhood friend.

“I’m worried about my parents who still live in Jesi, even if they are good.

My sister called me and told me that my childhood friend died of coronavirus. He played football with me when we were kids. He worked in charity organization Croce Verde in Jesi.

The form of a column of military vehicles travelling from Bergamo with the coffin, was like a punch in the face. No one was ready for hell on Earth. To think that people are dying for lack of intensive care beds, is absurd, totally unacceptable.

Our doctors doing heroic work, and I absolutely believe in them. That’s why I’m not going to leave Italy” — quoted by Roberto Mancini in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Note that only for the last day in Italy from the coronavirus died 793 people.

