Helped quarantine: near the beach in the Philippines, there were thousands of pink jellyfish (fascinating video)

In early February, the Philippines became the first country where there were infected with a coronavirus death of a man outside of China. The authorities have imposed rigid state quarantine, which, as it turned out, had a beneficial impact not only on the safety of citizens, but also on the environment.

About it writes National Geographic.

So, the coastal zone of some beaches were flooded with thousands of pink (“tomato”) jellyfish.

Video of marine life showed Sheldon ray Boko, candidate of science in marine biology at Griffith University.

As explained by ray Boko, these jellyfish usually appear on the island of Palawan, where was the shooting in March. On their stay in the vicinity and reproduction affect the atmosphere, the rate of flow, tides and even geological features of the Bay.

Jellyfish certainly are not affected by #COVID19 restrictions. Here is a bloom of #jellyfish medusae of the tomato jelly, Crambione cf. mastigophora in El Nido, Philippines S.

Alimar Amor 23 March 2020 pic.twitter.com/5avr1ptJdy — Sheldon Boco Rey (@SheldonRey) March 28, 2020

There are years when jellyfish reproduce extremely active and their accumulation you can see, and sometimes they almost do not appear from the Philippine coast.

In turn, marine biologist Dr. Ryan Baring noted that usually these animals are kept closer to the bottom to avoid the many tourists. Now, when the beaches are empty, the jellyfish no longer feel threatened and can freely swim at the surface.

“It seems that quarantine has helped,” joked the scientist.



