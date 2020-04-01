Helped toilet paper: sexy babe famous for his original photo

While shops all over the world shake from a shortage of essential products, including toilet paper, some sharp-witted girls used lack of this strategic product for the growth of its popularity.

So, in the United States 24-year-old model of Irish descent Lauren summer decided to draw attention to themselves by posting images of an erotic nature of isolation and, in some cases toying with the coveted rolls.

The calculation of the cunning beauty proved to be correct: inserting into a search engine request “toilet paper”, some users have inevitably come to its page, where they could admire the natural beauty and mouth-watering four girls.

In addition to images, in a scarce paper Lauren pleases the scenes shots from the kitchen, shower and other rooms.

Each of the posts of girls gathers from 200 to 300 thousand views and likes.

Moreover, at the moment Lauren had 2.4 million subscribers and their number is likely to increase.

