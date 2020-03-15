Herediano v Limon FC live streaming free for the Liga FPD

Herediano v Lemon. Forecast for the match of the championship of Costa Rica (March 16, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the Costa Rican championship, in which on March 16, Herediano accepts Lemon. Will the guests be able to resist one of the leaders of the tournament? – the answer is in our material.

Herediano

Costa Rica’s 27-time champion, after 14 rounds, is in third position, gaining 26 points and remains the only team that does not know defeats. “ Flower Team ” was able to score 27 goals, and the team’s defense is the best in the league. In the last five matches, the ” glorious ” got one victory and four fights ended in peace.

Last Monday, “ Herediano ” shared points with the second “Alajuelens” (3: 3), which few could give a forecast.

Limon

“Lemon ” is one of the youngest teams in the top division of Costa Rica, though half of the staff in their free time works in the port of the city.

This season, the “ Caribbean Whirlwind ”, such a formidable nickname among the guests, occupies the last line in the standings, where in 14 rounds he got three victories and two world victories, and in the last round he lost ADR (0: 1).

Statistics

Herediano not losing 20 games in a row

Lemon have lost 5 of their last 8 away matches

Herediano have won their last six home matches

The last personal meeting ended with the victory of “Herediano” (2: 0)

Forecast

In the first game of this year, “ Herediano ” easily beat today’s opponent away, and at home the leader plays more than confidently, which will allow the team to win a long-awaited victory, which is also the opinion of bookmakers.

Our forecast is the victory of Herediano + the total is greater (2.5) and we put on it along the line and BC Marathon with a coefficient of 1.96