Hermannstadt vs Chindia: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Hermannstadt vs Chindia. Forecast (cf. 2.32) for the match of the championship of Romania (March 2, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the Romanian championship, in which on March 2 the first match in the playoffs of the relegation groups will be held by Hermannstadt and Kindia. What to expect from this duel? – the answer is in our material.

Hermanstadt

Hermanstadt

Hermannstadt ended the regular season with a defeat from the last Voluntari, who won almost all the final matches and managed to get just five wins and 10 draws that brought the team 25 points in 26 rounds, with an attack performance of 26 goals – exactly one goal for the game.

The team’s main goal scorer today is Dibelji ( eight goals).

Chindia

The Romanian Major League rookie had a good debut regular season, but failed to get into the top six. Over 26 rounds, “ Kindia ” was able to get 25 points, like today’s opponent, for which the teams got 13 points in the playoffs.

On the account of the club from Targovishte there were six victories and seven world ones, while the “ little Ajax ” conceded 47 goals, and in the last round managed to take away points from “Steaua” (1: 1), for which we made a prediction .

Statistics

Hermannstadt did not lose seven games in a row at home

Kindia have won only 3 of their last 10 away games

In 3 of the last 5 in-person matches of rivals, both teams scored

The last personal match ended in a draw (1: 1)

Forecast

The main matches of the season will start, and the struggle for survival will be serious. Today there are equal rivals, but bookmakers prefer the hosts. We assume that today we are waiting for open football at colliding courses, for which we offer to play a combined bet.

Our forecast – “Hermannstadt” will not lose + both will score and bet on it through BC Winline with a coefficient of 2.32