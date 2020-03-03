Hibernian vs Hearts: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Hibernian vs Hearts. Forecast for the match of the championship of Scotland (March 3, 2020)

In the 29th round of the Scottish Championship, the Hibernian and Hearts will meet on March 3. The hosts have not lost five games in a row. Will they be able to develop their win-win series?

Hibernian

Hibernian is in the middle of the table, namely in sixth place with 37 points in the asset. The team of Jacques Rosso also plays in the country’s cup, where he shows excellent results and reached the semifinals. “White-green” reached this stage thanks to the victory over “Inverness” (5: 2).

Stephen Mullan, Jason Naysmith and Ryan Porteus will not be able to play in the match due to injuries.

Hearts

The Hearts can’t get out of the bottom. Recently, it has been seen that the team is trying to fix its location in the standings. Not everything turns out at the club in the current season.

In the table, “hearts” are located on the last line with 19 points in the piggy bank. In the past five games, they have distinguished themselves against Falkirk (1-0) and Rangers (1-0), thanks to these victories the Jambos reached the Cup semi-finals.

In the infirmary are Jaime Brandon, Colin Doyle and Peter Haring .

Statistics

Hibernian has not lost five meetings in a row.

Hearts won two of their last five matches.

“Hibernian” only once out of four full-time games lost.

Forecast

As for the match itself, the hosts are the clear favorites, they show a perfect game recently, statistics all speak for themselves. Guests this season are terrible. As a result, the victory of the “white-green” awaits us, here the factor of the home field will also affect.

Our forecast is the victory of Hibernian for 2.30 in BC Betting League.