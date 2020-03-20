Hidden features: 7 options of WhatsApp, which you didn’t know

Whatsapp. Photo: unsplash.com

The messenger WhatsApp is now testing a new feature that allows you to automatically delete sent messages. The testing takes place in versions of the app for Android.

The audience of daily users WhatsApp has long been more than a billion people a day.

Among the options the program is useful, which can facilitate the work with the messenger.

Prepared LeMonade 7 little-known features messenger.

Text formatting

You can highlight important information in the message, selecting one of three variations: bold, italic, and strikethrough. To highlight in bold, add an asterisk * at the beginning and end of a phrase or word; for italic symbol _; for strikethrough text symbol ~.

Newsletter

To make a small “spam” for friends with some offer, click on “New newsletter”. This allows you to send one message to multiple recipients. The maximum number of recipients – 256.

Bookmark

In order not to lose an important message, you can add it to your bookmarks. Long tap the button with the star icon add the message to bookmarks, and all marked messages can be viewed under “favorite posts” in the settings.

Sending documents

Using WhatsApp you can send a document from a cloud service like Google Drive. Item is in menu add files. If you have other cloud services, they will also be available in the menu.

Geolocation

To tell the other person about where you are, you can use the function location.

Quote

Chats WhatsApp it is possible to quote posts you are replying to. It may be useful to understand the source what you mean. Citation make a long “tap” on the message and select the arrow.

Save all correspondence

This function can be used by selecting “export chat”. It is now possible to save a conversation on your computer or send via e-mail.

