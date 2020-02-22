Hike Shnurov in politics depicted in the bright cartoon

The decision of the Russian musician, the leader of group “Leningrad” Sergei Shnurov to go into politics are aptly portrayed the famous Ukrainian cartoonist Andrei Petrenko. New work, he published in Twitter.

I wrote “FACTS” before the musician became a member of the Pro-Kremlin “Party of growth”. As reported by “Open media”, Shnurov took to the party, having received direct instruction from the administration of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. And the Chairman of party Boris Titov, say, let it be understood that the Cords will head the list “Party of growth” in the Duma elections.

Came Cords on the meeting of the party in a representative suit, performed almost without removing hands from the pockets and then spoke to reporters. And while some media Shnurova remember his song “Elections”, others already see him as a future President.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter