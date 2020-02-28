Hillary Clinton will launch a podcast

Former Secretary of state and Democratic candidate in 2016 Hillary Clinton in late spring will launch a podcast, reports CNN with reference to representative politics.

It is noted that this would give the Democrats extra time to Express themselves during the presidential campaign in 2020.

According to the publication, in the podcast Clinton also intends to reflect on the outcome of elections in 2016, where she ran for the presidency.

Earlier, Clinton said that all the time thinking about how the President could be and what I would do differently. According to her, she thinks about it all the time. Clinton stressed that the next President will be a difficult task to fix all that was broken.