Hillary Clinton will launch a podcast

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Хиллари Клинтон запустит подкаст

Former Secretary of state and Democratic candidate in 2016 Hillary Clinton in late spring will launch a podcast, reports CNN with reference to representative politics.

It is noted that this would give the Democrats extra time to Express themselves during the presidential campaign in 2020.

According to the publication, in the podcast Clinton also intends to reflect on the outcome of elections in 2016, where she ran for the presidency.

Earlier, Clinton said that all the time thinking about how the President could be and what I would do differently. According to her, she thinks about it all the time. Clinton stressed that the next President will be a difficult task to fix all that was broken.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
