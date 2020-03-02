Hillary Clinton. Photo: Getty Images

Former first lady of the United States, American politician, Hillary Clinton will launch its own podcast audio program, in cooperation with media company iHeartMedia. The premiere will take place this spring, the names of the show yet, Politico writes.

This step encouraged the Clinton experience with two interviewers. Last fall, Hillary and her daughter Chelsea were joined in audioshow Conan O’brien, which was promoting his book, “Fearless women: stories of courage and perseverance”. Then Clinton was amazed at how different an hour meeting with this leading from short commercials on television and radio.

She wants to try to lead a broader conversation that will continue, so you can listen to it in a year or tomorrow and it will be interesting. And then, of course, she will argue and rage about the news of the day,” said a person close to Clinton.

Another person that influenced the format and style of the new show the former first lady – Howard stern. She avoided leading decades while he was in the White house, the Senate, the administration of Barack Obama as a presidential candidate. But finally agreed to appear on his show late last year during his promotional book tour.

Stern and Clinton were recorded for almost 2.5 hours and it was the longest interview stern for the non-musician in the history of the program.

It was an incredible experience. On the basis of that experience we’ve thought of how to create such format”, – said the insider.

Show Clinton is expected to demonstrate in the conversation with an interesting guest, it can attract world leaders, politicians, and celebrities, authors, and maybe a famous chef.

