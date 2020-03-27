H&M will provide protective equipment to the nursing staff !

Share on Facebook

H&M is mobilizing in the face of coronavirus ! The giant of the ready-to-wear is going to make masks, gowns and gloves for the nursing staff !

H&M comes to the aid of the nursing staff ! To address the epidemic of Coronavirus, the mark moves. She’s going to make masks, gowns and gloves for nurses and doctors !

A good point for H&M ! While its stores are closed, the brand continues to manufacture clothes… but for our caregivers ! The masks are missing in the face of the Coronavirus, he had to act.

H&M engages its teams. The goal ? Provide quick support to the nursing staff. A lot of nurse indicate a huge lack of masks. Dangerous.

H&M will, therefore, give the masks as expected. The nursing staff has to change his mask every three hours… but it seems to be infeasible for many !

“The epidemic of the Coronavirus affects us all, “says Anna Gueda, director of the sustainable development of the brand. Like many others, the group provides support in this new situation. “

“We see this as a first step in our efforts to support the fight in all ways possible, she adds. We are all in this together and need to address this together. “

H&M, the brand worked with the nursing staff

But H&M does not stop there. The foundation of the brand gives$500,000 to help doctors, nurses… but also to help protect the people who are sick.

“The contribution of the Foundation, H&M will be used to protect both patients and health-care staff in the front line “, ensures the director, Diana Amini.

The brand name helps the world to cope. “By giving them access to protective equipment, and medical equipment. “A gift of great importance.

While the epidemic does not stop, the aid is put in place. The$ 500,000 could help WHO to combat the virus. It must also be hoped the vaccine long-awaited…

In the meantime, the production lines of H&M run at full speed to come and help the nursing staff. The doctors and nurses can reassure themselves : the reinforcements arrive.