Hobro vs FC Midtjylland live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Hobro vs FC Midtjylland live streaming free

Hobro – Midtjylland: forecast for the match of the championship of Denmark (February 21, 2020)

In the first round, “Hobro” took away points from “Midtjylland”, but whether to expect a sensation and February 21 – we prepared our forecast. Easy favorite victory?

Hobro

“Hobro” this season is unsuccessful – the team of Peter Sorensen is in a desperate struggle for survival. After round 21, the club is in 12th place in the table with 17 points in the asset, ahead of only Silkeborg and Esbjerg. In the first round, after the winter break, “Hobro” lost 1: 3 to “Senderuske”, extending the series without victories to 12 matches in all tournaments.

Midtjylland

Midtjylland relies on the championship and confidently strides towards this goal – the team of Brian Prisca is the leader of the championship in the 21st round. The closest competitor in the person of “Copenhagen” “wolves” are ahead by seven points, which allows them to be optimistic about the future. In the last round, Midtjylland defeated Lyngby 2-0, gaining the 17th victory of the season.

Statistics

In all tournaments the teams met 13 times and in none of these matches Midtjylland did not lose – 10 wins and three draws

In any of the last 12 matches, Hobro did not win – six losses and six draws.

Midtjylland did not lose in any of the 10 away matches of the championship – nine wins and a draw

Forecast

“Midtjylland” is not burdened with European cups this season, which he used in the championship, creating more than comfortable conditions for himself. However, it is too early for the “wolves” to relax – seven separation points do not guarantee anything and today they will obviously play only for victory, “Khobro” is in a protracted crisis and is unlikely to be able to interfere with these plans.

We believe that the owners have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at Midtjylland . In Winline BC, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.71