Holidays failed: Lesya Nikityuk landed on hospital bed (photos)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Праздники не удались: Леся Никитюк угодила на больничную койку (фото)

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who previously showed bosom, landed in the hospital.

“My cot. #Nadobryden”, signed it in the hospital. Published the star in the stories that occurred is not specified.

Праздники не удались: Леся Никитюк угодила на больничную койку (фото)

It is seen that Les was in a hospital bed after the 8th of March. After that, it had boasted a dog, but the frame itself did not appear.

Recall that recently, Les was vacationing in Egypt. From there, she returned to the mask and got through security at the airport. At her words, the temperature of all passengers was in the normal range.

By the way, a year ago Nikityuk was also in a hospital bed, March looks like a heavy month for the presenter.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article