Hollywood actress from Ukraine ill with the coronavirus

Our compatriot, famous for roles in the films “the Spy who left me”, “Pacific rim: Rise”, Ivanna Sakhno reported positive test for COVID-19.

In Instagram Ivanna Sakhno said about his health. According to Sakhno, symptoms it is not immediately apparent.

Hi all. I just got the test result Covid-19. It was positive. The symptoms of coronavirus is not immediately apparent and not all at the same time (back pain, pain in the lungs, fever, epistaxis). I want to ask each of you, no matter whether you have any symptoms, just stay home. It is our civic duty. Thus, you save the lives of those around you.

Ivanna showed all the medications she was prescribed at the time of treatment.

We wish Joanna a speedy recovery!