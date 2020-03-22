Hollywood actress from Ukraine Ivanna Sakhno sick with coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Голливудская актриса из Украины Иванна Сахно заболела коронавирусом

Ivanna Sakhno. Photo: Getty Images

The coronavirus fell ill 22-year-old Hollywood actress and Ukrainian Ivanna Sakhno.

Star of the American blockbuster “Pacific rim: Rise” and action Comedy “the Spy who left me” is now at home in isolation.

The girl said in Instagram that on March 22 received the test results for coronavirus, and it showed a positive result.

I want to ask each of you, no matter whether you have any symptoms, just stay home. It is our civic duty. Thus, you save the lives of those around you” — called celebrity.

Also, the actress posted a photo of medications, vitamins, and procured provisions at the time of personal observation.

Earlier, the actress and model Olga Kurylenko declared infected with coronavirus.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article