Hollywood actress from Ukraine Ivanna Sakhno sick with coronavirus

Ivanna Sakhno. Photo: Getty Images

The coronavirus fell ill 22-year-old Hollywood actress and Ukrainian Ivanna Sakhno.

Star of the American blockbuster “Pacific rim: Rise” and action Comedy “the Spy who left me” is now at home in isolation.

The girl said in Instagram that on March 22 received the test results for coronavirus, and it showed a positive result.

I want to ask each of you, no matter whether you have any symptoms, just stay home. It is our civic duty. Thus, you save the lives of those around you” — called celebrity.

Also, the actress posted a photo of medications, vitamins, and procured provisions at the time of personal observation.

Earlier, the actress and model Olga Kurylenko declared infected with coronavirus.