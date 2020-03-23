Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin Ivanna Sakhno contracted the coronavirus

Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin Ivanna Sakhno was diagnosed with a coronavirus – its test Covid-19 was positive.

She spoke about it in his Instagram. According to her, the symptoms of the disease is not immediately apparent.

The woman felt back pain, pain in the lungs, she had a fever and started a nosebleed.

Now the actress have isolated themselves and treated at home.

“I want to ask each one of you, no matter whether you have any symptoms, just stay home. It is our duty. So we will be able to save the lives of those around”, – said the actress.

Also, the actress shared a photo of medications and products with a taxi sent her friend.

View this post in Instagram Hi folks. I just heard back from the doctor’s office, I was tested positive for Covid-19. My symptoms showed up at different times, and some were mild: abdominal pain, chest pain, difficulty breathing, nosebleeds and fever. At this point, there’s an abundance of information one can find on how to be careful, the only thing I’d like to keep asking is for us all to be responsible citizens and stay home. Social distancing is our civic duty now. Let’s please take care of each other. Everyone knows, what does from Ukraine. I only scho otrimali result test Covid-19. VIN viyavivsya pozitivnim. Simptomi crown VRUs manifested not vdras I don VSI odnochasno (BL in spin, BL in leenah, temperature, Nosova cravatica). Want poprosite vascular you, it does not matter Chi you that ye be simptomi, just be in the home. TSE our Gromadsky obov’yazok. Tim by VI Beregite life Tim, hto Doukala you. (second picture is a care package @giulliang sent me when I couldn’t find any online tylenol and he went to get the last pack at the pharmacy and ubered it along with our favorite @mudcoffeenyc bread + a hydration mask from @annmakosinski and vitamins. Also thank you @olivianikkanen who gave me the contact of the doctor I went to and @ms_buchak for sending me groceries. And our In From The Cold family for sticking together(remotely) and entertaining the living brains out of each other. This moment taught me how beautiful human connection can be in complete isolation. Publication from Ivanna Sakhno (@ivannasakhno) 21 Mar 2020 at 9:11 PDT

Ivanna Sakhno was born in Kiev, at the age of 15 years old with his parents moved to Los Angeles and since 2013 lives and works there. Starred in the TV series “Lesia+Roma”, as well as the Hollywood film “Pacific rim: the Uprising”.

Recall, another Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin Olga Kurilenko, which also found coronavirus has already been recovered.