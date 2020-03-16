Hollywood because of the coronavirus will incur about $ 20 billion. loss

Industry film industry have suffered losses in the amount of $ 7 billion. due to the mass closure of cinemas in the world, the freezing of filming and cancellation of issue major releases.

If the situation does not improve by may studios losses can reach 17 billion, and this amount can reach at least 20 billion dollars, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus most studios refused the Prime Minister. In particular, the pending releases of the films “Mulan”, “New mutants” and “fast and furious 9”.

Previously, because of the coronavirus has already moved the premiere of the 25th film in the James bond “007: No time to die” from April to November. It is expected that losses due to the offset will be about 30 million dollars. In addition, Sony changed the date of the premiere of the animation “Rabbit Petrik 2”. Also John Krasinski announced the premiere of “silent place 2”.

Financial losses are also associated with the suspension of filming major projects, including “Shang-Chi”, “the little Mermaid”, “Riverdale”, “Carnival row”, etc. to Freeze production costs the studios about 300-350 thousand dollars. for each day of downtime.

In such cases, insurance may not always cover the losses, since insurance companies often exclude the illness and infectious diseases of the reasons for the payments.

As previously reported, the Ukrainian cinema was also affected. Since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.