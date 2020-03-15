Hollywood celebrity broke an important event in Greece (video)

Famous Hollywood actor Gerard Butler broke a relay transmission of the Olympic flame in the Greek city of Sparta.

Butler, who played a major role in the movie “300”, arrived in Sparta to take part in the relay. But due to the popularity of the actor at the venue of the race gathered a lot of people, but because of the coronavirus in Greece, a ban on public gatherings. In the end, the relay was cancelled.

Also cancelled later stages of relay race of transfer of fire on the territory of Greece. March 19, the Olympic flame will be handed over to organizers of the Olympic games 2020, which will be held in Tokyo. The ceremony of transfer of fire to be held without spectators.