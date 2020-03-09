Hollywood star Ben Affleck started a new romance with a young actress: beauty photo

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Звезда Голливуда Бен Аффлек завел новый роман с молодой актрисой: фото красотки

Popular actor Ben Affleck is suspected in a relationship with actress Ana de Armas. However, he recently got divorced with Jennifer garner.

According to TSN, 47-year-old Hollywood star has entered into a relationship with 31-year-old Cuban actress Ana de Armas. Recently saw a couple in Cuba, where Ben and Ana had dinner at one of the restaurants. They had a nice conversation, and their behavior, according to eyewitnesses, resembled a romantic date.

They shone. I saw Ana grabbed Ben by the hand when they went out together, they looked very happy — she is fantastic. I’m sure they meet“, — commented one of the women who was a witness to the meeting.

Звезда Голливуда Бен Аффлек завел новый роман с молодой актрисой: фото красотки

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met when filming the erotic Thriller “Deep water”, in which he played a major role.



Maria Batterbury

