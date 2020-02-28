Hologram Whitney Houston gave her first concert

Whitney Houston. Photo: instagram.com/whitriah

A hologram of the legendary singer Whitney Houston gave her first concert.

Digital images of the stars opened their world tour with a concert in Sheffield, writes newspaper the Mirror.

An unusual event called “an Evening with Whitney” was organized by the company BASE Hologram in cooperation with the Estate of Whitney E. Houston.

Interestingly, the stage with the hologram was live musicians, backing vocalists and dancers.

Most remained in mad delight from the show, and some quite critical of the event. People claimed that the hologram is not like Whitney, the lip movements don’t match with the song. In addition, movements of the body do not transmit any emotion.

We will remind, the legendary Whitney Houston died on February 11 2012 aged just 48 years. Found her in the bath room at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The investigation established that the death occurred from a drug overdose.