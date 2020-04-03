Homage: the design of the new Ford discovered by “British” footprint

Less time left before the official debut of the new compact SUV from Ford. The next photos show that the inspiration designers drew in the guise of a British Land Rover.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Judging by the next series of spy photos Ford Bronco Sport, the stylists were inspired by several models of the British brand, which in the period 2000-2008 was part of the Empire Ford. The photo clearly visible “two-tiered” roof and characteristic sloping back front.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Land Rover Freelander II (2006-2014)

Land Rover Discovery 4 (2009-2016)

Buyers of the new crossover will offer two turbocharged engine 3 – cylinder 1.5 litre and 2-litre “four”. Official specifications were not disclosed, but given the fact that Bronco Sport share a platform with the new generation Ford Escape, they will develop 180 HP (240 Nm) and 250 HP (373 Nm), respectively.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

The novelty will be available in five versions: Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands and First Edition. And they all get four-wheel drive transmission.

