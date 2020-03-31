Home photo Selena Gomez was talikala more than 3 million users

It’s simple: even at home, it looks very stylish.

Someone during the quarantine, draws, plays sports, giving herself beauty treatments, reading or watching your favorite movies and Selena Gomez perfects her culinary skills.

The American singer shared new photos. Pictures were taken at star kitchen, when the hostess was preparing. In the photo Gomez is depicted in a homemade suit with disheveled hair.

Casual shots and sincerity Selena immediately bribed her followers. Just day frames “talikala” more than 3 million users. “Heart” has put us!