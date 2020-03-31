Home photo Selena Gomez was talikala more than 3 million users

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Домашние фото Селены Гомес залайкали больше 3 млн юзеров

It’s simple: even at home, it looks very stylish.

Someone during the quarantine, draws, plays sports, giving herself beauty treatments, reading or watching your favorite movies and Selena Gomez perfects her culinary skills.

The American singer shared new photos. Pictures were taken at star kitchen, when the hostess was preparing. In the photo Gomez is depicted in a homemade suit with disheveled hair.

Casual shots and sincerity Selena immediately bribed her followers. Just day frames “talikala” more than 3 million users. “Heart” has put us!

Домашние фото Селены Гомес залайкали больше 3 млн юзеров

Домашние фото Селены Гомес залайкали больше 3 млн юзеров

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article